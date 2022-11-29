e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGATE 2023: IIT Kanpur withdraws exam centres in these cities abroad

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur withdraws exam centres in these cities abroad

IIT Kanpur earlier on November 28 issued the subject-specific GATE 2023 exam dates. On February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, the Institute will administer the GATE 2023 exam in online computer-based test (CBT) mode.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

New Delhi: While releasing an update on the important Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023), IIT Kanpur has said in a notification that it is withdrawing test centres in international cities, with Kathmandu, Dhaka, Male, Port Louis, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Thimphu being among them.

Citing operational issues, as one of the reasons, IIT Kanpur added that February 5 exam for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH in Dubai and February 12 exam for CE1, CE2, MN and ST will also not be conducted.

"Centres at Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore) and Thimphu (Bhutan) are withdrawn due to operational issues. The GATE 2023 examination will not be conducted in these cities. In Dubai (UAE) the examination on February 5 (for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH) and February 12, 2023 (for papers CE1, CE2, MN and ST) will not be conducted," reads the notice by IIT Kanpur.

Read Also
GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases exam schedule; check dates here
article-image

Four new cities in Telangana have been added to the list of exam centres for GATE 2023, namely Adilabad, Kothagudem, Medak and Nalgonda. GATE exam cities have been increased to 11 from the current seven towns.

IIT Kanpur earlier on November 28 issued the subject-specific GATE 2023 exam dates. On February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, the Institute will administer the GATE 2023 exam in online computer-based test (CBT) mode. On each day, there will be two shifts for the exam. The first shift will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in the morning session, and the second shift will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the afternoon session.

RECENT STORIES

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur withdraws exam centres in these cities abroad

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur withdraws exam centres in these cities abroad

West Bengal: DElEd 2022 paper leaks hour before exam; WBBPE orders probe

West Bengal: DElEd 2022 paper leaks hour before exam; WBBPE orders probe

CBSE forms new online system for LOC data correction in class 10, 12 entries

CBSE forms new online system for LOC data correction in class 10, 12 entries

Japan: Sulfur-like odor leaves school students feeling sick, hospitalised in Osaka

Japan: Sulfur-like odor leaves school students feeling sick, hospitalised in Osaka

JEE Mains 2023: Exam dates to be announced this week; read details here

JEE Mains 2023: Exam dates to be announced this week; read details here