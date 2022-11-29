GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur withdraws exam centres in these cities abroad

Representational image |

New Delhi: While releasing an update on the important Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023), IIT Kanpur has said in a notification that it is withdrawing test centres in international cities, with Kathmandu, Dhaka, Male, Port Louis, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Thimphu being among them.

Citing operational issues, as one of the reasons, IIT Kanpur added that February 5 exam for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH in Dubai and February 12 exam for CE1, CE2, MN and ST will also not be conducted.

"Centres at Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore) and Thimphu (Bhutan) are withdrawn due to operational issues. The GATE 2023 examination will not be conducted in these cities. In Dubai (UAE) the examination on February 5 (for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH) and February 12, 2023 (for papers CE1, CE2, MN and ST) will not be conducted," reads the notice by IIT Kanpur.

Four new cities in Telangana have been added to the list of exam centres for GATE 2023, namely Adilabad, Kothagudem, Medak and Nalgonda. GATE exam cities have been increased to 11 from the current seven towns.

IIT Kanpur earlier on November 28 issued the subject-specific GATE 2023 exam dates. On February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, the Institute will administer the GATE 2023 exam in online computer-based test (CBT) mode. On each day, there will be two shifts for the exam. The first shift will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in the morning session, and the second shift will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the afternoon session.