GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases exam schedule; check dates here

Representational Image | PTI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the exam schedule for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, also known as GATE. for the year 2023.

GATE 2023, which will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023, would be conducted in two shifts; morning - 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and afternoon - 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

GATE 2023: Exam Schedule

February 4, 2023 - 9:30 am to 12:30 pm- CS; 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm- AR, ME

February 5, 2023 - 9:30 am to 12:30 pm - EE, ES, XH; 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm - BM, CY, EC

February 11, 2023 - 9:30 am to 12:30 pm - GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL; 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm - AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF

February 12, 2023- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm- CE1, ST; 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm CE2, MN

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test across 29 cities in India, with candidates having the ability to choose two papers in certain subjects. GATE aims to test the comprehensive abilities various UG subjects in sciences, humanities, engineering and social sciences.