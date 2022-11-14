NTA to release 2023 exam calendar soon; here are possible exam schedules for JEE, NEET, CUET, NET

Representative Photo |

New Delhi: With the National Testing Agency (NTA) set to announce the academic exam calendar for 2023 in the month of December, candidates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET), Common University Entrance Test (CUET), UGC National Eligibility Test (NET), etc will be looking forward to the tentative schedules for the same.

Here are the tentative schedules, which includes specific months, during which the NTA exams could be conducted:

1. NEET 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test which is conducted for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in medicine is another key exam that candidates are anticipating. NEET 2023's notification, which will be released on neet.nta.nic.in, could be released in March with exam on the first Sunday of May 2023.

2. JEE Mains 2023: The application forms for JEE Mains 2023 exam session 1 will be out on November 20 on jeemain.nta.nic.in though the official dates of the exam have not been announced. JEE Mains 2023 session 1 will be held in January, with the session 2 in April. Application forms for the second session should be out by March 2023.

3. UGC NET 2023: The NET exams were merged this year with the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles but it would be interesting to see how NTA schedules the dates for 2023. There's a possibility that the cycles are merged again or the exams are conducted on separate occasions like before.

4. CUET 2023: Once the class 10 and 12 board exams, which will be held from February 2023 to March 2023, the CUET entrance will be conducted. Though UGC Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated that CUET could be conducted twice a year, there has been no confirmation on the dates.