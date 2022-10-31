JEE Mains 2023: Registration to begin in November, exams likely in January and April

Representational Image | PTI

New Delhi: The entrance exam for engineering, Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023, which is being conducted by the National Testing Agency, will start application process in November, and exams are likely to be held in January and April.

Joint Entrance Examination – Main, formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination, is an Indian standardised computer-based test for admission to various technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning across colleges in India.

The exams for the same will be held in two sessions, session 1 in January and another in April 2023, various reports say.

For the registration, candidates can fill the forms by the third week of November through the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the JEE entrance rules, the best marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions will be considered to calculate ranks.

As the aspirants conclude first session in January, the application forms for the second session will be out after two months in March. However, the aspirants can choose to take one session of both.

The pre-pandemic academic calendar is expected to resume this year as four attempts were held in 2021 and exams were delayed in 2022 as well. The same instructions are to be followed by NEET and CUET applicants.

One section of the JEE Main will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while another section will have questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value.

In the first section, for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. The section B will include ten question sand students are supposed to attempt five questions, and the section will have no negative marking like the previous part.

Pertinently, as many as 10,26,799 students registered for the JEE Mains this year with 9,05,590 showing up, including 2,57,031 female applicants and 6,48,555 male candidates.

Meanwhile, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told Free Press Journal that the final dates for the JEE Main 2023 will be announced soon.

“We are in progress to announce the dates soon. No comments can be made at this point,” Jagadesh said.