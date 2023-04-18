GAT-B/ BET 2023 exam date postponed, to be held on May 13

Representative image. |

Exam dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B)/Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2023 have been postponed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website dbt.nta.ac.in

The exam was initially scheduled on April 23. The NTA has rescheduled the GAT-B/BET 2023 for Saturday, May 13, after consulting with the Regional Centre for Biotechnology.

The exam will be computer-based test with a duration of 3 hours each. The GAT-B papers will be held 9:00 am and 12:00 pm and the BET paper will be from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The dates for downloading City Intimation Slips and Admit Cards with the Roll Number and Examination Centre will be displayed shortly before the conduct of examination.

The GAT-B/BET is a national-level entrance examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Here’s GAT-B/ BET 2023 exam date notice.

