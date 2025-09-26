RUHS CUET 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Released For UG Nursing, Paramedical, Pharmacy & Physiotherapy Courses; Check Details Here

RUHS CUET 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule: The RUHS Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 Round 2 counselling schedule for admission to undergraduate programs in nursing, paramedical, pharmacy, and physiotherapy for the 2025–2026 academic year has been made public by the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur.

The RUHS CUET 2025 Round 2 seat matrix is currently available to qualified applicants on the official website, ruhsraj.org. On September 28, 2025, candidates will start the choice-filling procedure, which will last through September 30, 2025.

RUHS CUET 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule: Important dates

The RUHS CUET 2025 Round 2 counselling is for admission to various undergraduate programmes, including BSc Nursing, BSc MLT, BRT, BOpht, BPT, DPharm, and BPharm, across 216 colleges in Rajasthan.

Guidelines released & eligible candidates list announced: September 25, 2025

Choice filling for Round 2 counselling: September 28-30, 2025

College allotment for Round 2: October 4, 2025

Joining at allotted colleges: October 5-10, 2025 (up to 3 PM)

List of admitted students uploaded by colleges: October 10, 2025 (up to 5 PM)

RUHS CUET 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule: Steps to fill in the choices

Candidates can finish the choice-filling procedure by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to ruhsraj.org, the official website.

Step 2: Enter your CUET 2025 application information to log in.

Step 3: To examine the institutions and courses that are available, access the Seat Matrix for Round 2.

Step 4: Prioritise the colleges and courses you want to take.

Step 5: Before the deadline of September 30, 2025, submit your selections.

Step 6: For future use, take a printout of the options you entered.

RUHS CUET 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule: Courses for choice filling

For admission to a variety of undergraduate programs in the health and related sciences, the RUHS CUET counselling 2025 is being held. Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc Nursing), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharm), Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology (BSc MLT), Bachelor of Radiotherapy Technology (BRT), Bachelor of Optometry (BOpht), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) are among the courses offered. 216 colleges in Rajasthan are taking part in this counselling procedure, giving applicants a variety of choices for the programs they want to pursue.

It is recommended that candidates frequently check the official website for any notices or updates pertaining to counselling.