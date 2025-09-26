BSSC Sports Trainer Notification 2025 Released; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

BSSC Sports Trainer Notification 2025 | Canva

BSSC Sports Trainer Notification 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will start the application process for the position of Sports Trainer 2025 from October 9, 2025. Once the application window is opened, qualified applicants start applying through the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in. The recruiting drive intends to fill 379 Sports Trainee positions.

The mode of selection for this recruitment involves a written exam followed by an interview.

Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Start of application process: 9th October 2025

2. Last date to apply and make the payment: 9th November 2025

3. Last date to submit form: 11th November 2025

4. Exam Date: to be announced later

5. Admit Card issue date: Will be updated soon

6. Result Date: Notify Soon

Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants must hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university, as well as a Diploma or Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Coaching from NSNIS, LNIPE Gwalior, Central Sports University (UGC-accredited), or any other recognised university, including Bihar University.

Age limit: Candidates aged 21 to 37 years are eligible to apply. The upper age limit has been reduced for candidates from reserved categories.

Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The aspirants must pay a fee of Rs 100. The application fee can be paid online through multiple modes, including debit card, credit card, internet banking, IMPS, and cash card/mobile wallet options.