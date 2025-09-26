 MPHC Recruitment 2025: Civil Judge Interview Timetable Out; Details Here
The interview timetable for the Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam 2022 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) on the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
MPHC Recruitment 2025 | mphc.gov.in

MP High Court Civil Judge/Junior Division Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has announced the interview timetable for the Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam 2022. According to the notification, the interview would take place from October 29 to November 1, 2025, at the High Court Campus, High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur (M.P.).

Interview timings

According to the official notice, the interview timings will be 3 pm and 11 am, and candidates have to report to the venue 2 (two) hours before the time scheduled for the Interview.

Read the official notice here

How to download the Civil Judge interview call letter?

To view and download the call letter, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment/Result’ option, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Civil Judge interview call letter link.

Step 4: Next, applicants need to login by using their credentials.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Aspirants must arrive at least two hours before the planned interview time. The admit card will be accessible on the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in ten days before the interview. A total of 138 openings were announced.

