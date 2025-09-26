CSIR NET Application Window 2025 Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

CSIR NET Application Window 2025 |

CSIR NET Application Form 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET). Qualified applicants should apply on the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in, until the deadline.

CSIR NET 2025: Important dates

1. Application process date: 25th September 2025 to 24th October 2025 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

2. Last date to make payment: 25th October 2025

3. Correction window: 27th October 2025 to 29th October 2025

4. Date of Exam: 18th December, 2025

CSIR NET 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be deemed eligible:

1. General/Unreserved/General-EWS applicants with at least 55% marks in a master's degree or equivalent examination from a recognised university/institution may apply.

2. Those belonging to OBC (non-creamy), SC/ST, PwD/PwBD, or the third gender must have obtained at least 50% of the marks to be qualified.

3. Applicants studying a master's degree or similar course, those who have taken their qualifying master's degree (final year) examination but have yet to receive their results, and candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed, may also apply for this test.

CSIR NET 2025: How to fill out the form?

To fill out the form, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CSIR NET registration 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, finish the registration and then log in.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CSIR NET 2025: Exam dates

According to the official timetable, the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2025 will be conducted in two shifts on December 18 (CBT method). The first shift will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by the second shift from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

CSIR NET 2025: Application fees

For the CSIR NET 2025, the application fee varies by category. Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay INR 1150, while those from the General–EWS and OBC (NCL) categories need to pay INR 600. The application fee for candidates from SC, ST, PwD, PwBD, and Third Gender categories is INR 325.