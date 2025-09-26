IBPS PO 2025 Preliminary Exam Results To Be Declared Shortly At ibps.in; Here’s How To Check

IBPS |

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary results are expected to be released shortly by the Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS official website, ibps.in, will allow candidates who took the exam to confirm their eligibility. Prelims, mains, and interviews are the three phases of the IBPS PO recruiting process.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Important dates

IBPS PO Preliminary Exam: August 17, 23, and 24, 2025

IBPS PO Main Exam: October 12, 2025

IBPS PO Recruitment 2025:

Total Vacancies: 5,208 (for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts)

Bank-wise vacancies:

Bank of Baroda: 1,000

Bank of India: 700

Bank of Maharashtra: 1,000

Canara Bank: 1,000

Central Bank of India: 500

Indian Bank: Not Released (NR)

Indian Overseas Bank: 450

Punjab National Bank: 200

Punjab & Sind Bank: 358

UCO Bank: Not Released (NR)

Union Bank of India: Not Released (NR)

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates must take the actions listed below in order to view and download the scorecard:

Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the IBPS's official website.

Step 2: Click the link on the homepage for the IBPS PO preliminary results for 2025.

Step 3: Next, input your login information and press the "Submit" button.

Step 4: At this point, the screen will display the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025.

Step 5: Download the 2025 IBPS PO Prelims scorecard and print it out for your records.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Details mentioned

The scorecard will include:

Candidate Name

Category

Registration Number

Roll Number

Post Applied For

Sectional Scores

Overall Score

Cutoff Score

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more detailed information.