TNSET 2025 Results Declared At trb.tn.gov.in; Direct Link Here

TNSET 2025 Results: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has formally announced the results of the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) 2025. Examinees can now view their results, obtain scorecards, and examine the cut-off scores for each subject and category.

The TN SET Exam answer key and subject-by-subject marks have been posted by the board. The State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 was previously administered by the board throughout the state on March 6, 7, 8, and 9.

The results, together with the candidates' roll numbers per topic, have been uploaded in PDF format. All applicants who took the aforementioned test can obtain their results in PDF format via the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

TNSET 2025 Results: Steps to check the result

The following procedures will allow candidates to download their TNSET 2025 scorecard and result:

Step 1: Go to www.trb.tn.gov.in, the official website of the TN TRB.

Step 2: Go to the area titled "What's New."

Step 3: Select the "Results of the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET)-2025" link.

Step 4: Open the PDF with the subject-wise results.

Step 5: Look up your roll number, get the scorecard, and take a print out for your records

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to download the subject-wise cut off

TNSET 2025 Results: Qualifying marks

General Category (GEN): 40%

Other Backward Classes (OBC, Non-Creamy Layer): 35%

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Person with Disabilities (SC/ST/PwD): 35%

These percentages represent the minimum aggregate marks across Paper 1 and Paper 2 required to qualify. Candidates scoring above these thresholds will be eligible for the next stage in their academic career in Tamil Nadu.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.