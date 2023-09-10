G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi, Biden Agree On India-US Global Challenges Institute

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Friday, September 9, 2023. | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden enjoyed one-on-one conversations outside of the G20 conference in New Delhi on Friday night, and announced a number of partnerships, including one in the field of education.

An official statement claims that the Association of American Universities (AAU) and the Council of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Council) have entered into an agreement to establish the India-US Global Challenges Institute, with a joint initial investment of at least $10 million US.

To promote numerous scientific and technological sectors, the Global Challenges Institute will bank on top research and higher education institutions from both countries. Agriculture, pandemic preparedness, sustainable energy, health, advanced materials, semiconductor technology, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and quantum science are some of these areas. The goal of this partnership is to address universal problems that demand interdisciplinary solutions.

Additionally, the NYU-Tandon Advanced Research Center in crucial and emerging technologies will be established in collaboration between IIT-Kanpur and the Tandon School of Engineering at New York University. The State University of New York at Buffalo will collaborate with the IITs of Kanpur, Jodhpur, BHU, and Delhi to establish Joint Research Centers. As a part of the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Hyderabad, and other institutions will also take part in the Academia Startup Partnership.

Read Also Education Qualification Of Leaders From G20 Countries

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also lauded the initiative. "I applaud our Higher Education Institutions for being at the forefront of these revolutionary collaborations," said the tweet by the Minister.