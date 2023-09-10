Education Qualification Of Leaders From G20 Countries

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 10, 2023
Rishi Sunak: The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) graduated from the Winchester College in Hampshire. He then studied philosophy, politics and economics at Lincoln College, Oxford. Sunak also did MBA from Stanford University.
Twitter @RishiSunak
Giorgia Meloni: The Italian Prime Minister did her graduation from l’Istituto tecnico professionale di Stato Amerigo Vespucc.
Reuters
Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan attended elementary school in Queens, New York (US). After returning to Japan, he went to Kaisei Academy, a prestigious private school. He completed his graduation from the Waseda University School of Law.
Reuters
The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz went to the Bekassinenau elementary school in Oldenfelde and then to the Großlohering elementary school. He graduated in law from the University of Hamburg in 1978 as part of a one-stage legal training course.
Reuters
The President of the United States, Joe Biden graduated from the University of Delaware and Syracuse Law School .
Twitter @JoeBiden
Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Lula did not have any formal education. As per the media reports he did not learn to read until he was ten years old. He quit school after the second grade to work and help his family. He did his first job at the age of 8 as a street vendor. Although he attended National Service for Industrial Training and did Metalworking job.
Reuters
The French President, Emmanuel Macron completed his high school curriculum and the undergraduate program with a "Bac S, Mention Très bien". After failing twice to get entry into the École Normale Supérieure, Paris, Macron studied philosophy at the University of Paris-Ouest Nanterre La Défense, obtaining a DEA degree (a master level degree), with a thesis on Machiavelli and Hegel.
elysee.fr (official site)
The crown prince and the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman graduated in law from the Saud University in Riyadh in 2007.
Reuters
The Australian PM, Anthony Albanese went to the St Joseph's Primary School in Camperdown and then to St Mary's Cathedral College. He also studied economics from the University of Sydney.
Twitter @AlboMP
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi did his secondary education in Vadnagar, Gujarat. Modi received his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in political science from the School of Open Learning (Delhi University) in 1978. In 1983, he received a Master of Arts (MA) degree in political science from Gujarat University.
Facebook @PMModi
Thanks For Reading!