Know Education Qualification Of Jawan Star Cast Here

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 07, 2023
Shahrukh Khan has completed his BA Economics (Hons.) from Hans Raj College, Delhi University. He then went on to pursue Master's degree in mass communications from Jamia Millia Islamia but he did not complete it.
Nayanthara did her bachelor's degree in English Literature from Marthoma College, Thiruvalla.
Vijay Sethupathi did Bachelor of Commerce from the Dhanraj Baid Jain College (an affiliate of the University of Madras) in Thoraipakam.
Riddhi Dogra did her schooling from Apeejay School in New Delhi and then graduated in Psychology (Honours) from Kamala Nehru College, DU.
Sunil Grover did Bachelor's of Commerce (B.com) from Guru Nanak College, Haryana and then completed his Master’s degree in Theatre studies from Panjab University, Chandigarh.
Priyamani completed her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in psychology through correspondence.
sanya Malhotra did her schooling from Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, Delhi and the n went to Gargi College, University of Delhi to pursue Bachelor's degree.
Thanks For Reading!