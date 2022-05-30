From taking notes from newspaper to answer writing practice, here's what helped Shruti Sharma to secure first rank in UPSC CSE 2021

ANI

Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 today, May 30. This year the examination saw women securing the top ranks. Shruti Sharma stood first in the civil services examination 2021, followed by Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla.

The AIR 1, Shruti Sharma, went to Jamia Coaching Academy for the preparations of her UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021.

“I'm very happy with my result,” she said. “My strategy was to make my own notes from newspapers & focus on answer writing practice for better presentation. I've used social media in a balanced way.”

“My first preference is UP cadre,” said Shruti Sharma, the UPSC Civil Services 2021 topper.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test this year said the Commission.

"I am very happy as she is happy. It is all due to her efforts. She was only interested in studies, in fact, we had to tell her to sleep. She used Social media in a limited way," said her mother, Ruchi Sharma.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main, and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others

