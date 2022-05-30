e-Paper Get App

PM Modi tweets to UPSC Civil Services 2021 candidates

With the result of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Main) 2022 out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to Twitter to congratulate the candidates who successfully passed and console ones who didn't.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Education Desk

With the result of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Main) 2022 out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to Twitter to congratulate the candidates who successfully passed and console ones who didn't.

"Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," his tweet read.

In addition, he wrote that he completely understands the disappointment of those who couldn't clear the Civil Services Exam.

"But I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them," he added in his tweet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationPM Modi tweets to UPSC Civil Services 2021 candidates

RECENT STORIES

Russian troops enter outskirts of key city in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas

Russian troops enter outskirts of key city in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas

UPSC 2021 results: Women top the civil services exam

UPSC 2021 results: Women top the civil services exam

Indore: Case registered against son and father for raping minor girl, threatening family

Indore: Case registered against son and father for raping minor girl, threatening family

1993 Mumbai blasts: 4 accused sent to judicial custody

1993 Mumbai blasts: 4 accused sent to judicial custody

PM Modi tweets to UPSC Civil Services 2021 candidates

PM Modi tweets to UPSC Civil Services 2021 candidates