PM Modi tweets to UPSC Civil Services 2021 candidates

Education Desk

With the result of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Main) 2022 out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to Twitter to congratulate the candidates who successfully passed and console ones who didn't.

"Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," his tweet read.

In addition, he wrote that he completely understands the disappointment of those who couldn't clear the Civil Services Exam.

"But I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them," he added in his tweet.