From dropping out of school to practising on college grounds, how IPL captains Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson made their way to Cricket

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 08:48 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya | Twitter/@IPL

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and Gujarat Titans captain Sanju Samson will go head to head in the finals of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday.

As they both strive to win the coveted IPL trophy, we take a look at the interesting stories of the captains that helped them make their journey to cricket.

Sanju, who studied at Rosary school in Delhi, trained under coach Yashpal at the academy in DL DAV Model School. Sanju moved to Kerala after his father’s retirement where he attended Masters Cricket Club in Thiruvananthapuram before changing academies to train under Biju George on Medical College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram.

Sanju also went on to complete his graduation from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram in BA English Literature.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, enrolled himself in Kiran More’s cricket academy in Vadodara. Hardik studied at the MK High School until ninth grade before dropping out and making the choice to continue with cricket training.

This is Rajasthan Royals’ second final of the tournament after winning the first edition in 2008, Gujarat is making their first appearance in the finals in their IPL debut season.

