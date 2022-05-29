RR v GT: Will Rajasthan Royals be able to win IPL 2022 final for Shane Warne?

Late Shane Warne after winning the inaugural IPL trophy in 2008 | Pic: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are on the cusp of winning their second Indian Premier League title on Sunday, and a victory would have an emotional significance for the team after their former captain Shane Warne's untimely demise in March.

The Sanju Samson-led side will be looking forward to clinching the title and delivering a perfect tribute to the man who had led the franchise to their first and only title in 2008.

Spin legend Warne tragically passed away on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

RR take on debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) led by Hardik Pandya in the IPL 2022 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

After registering a thumping win over RCB in Qualifier 2, Samson said that he wants his team to win the crown for Warne.

"I think the tournament right from the start has been for him and I think we need to take one more step for him it's really special and I don't want to talk much about it," Samson told Royals' star batter Jos Buttler in a video posted on official site of IPL.

Buttler, whose lethal form helped his team reach the final of IPL 2022, lavished praise for Warne and called him an influential figure.

"Shane Warne is such an influential figure for the Rajasthan Royals and having led the team to success in the first season, we will miss him dearly, but we know he is looking down on us with a lot of pride today," said Buttler.