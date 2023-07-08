From Assam To Frankfurt: Indian Student Tells His Story of Dreams And Discovery In Germany

Sachin Baid | |

I hail from a small town in Assam called Bongaigaon. Currently a first-year student of the Master in Management (MiM) programme at Frankfurt School of Finance & Management (FS), specializing in the Global Strategy Track, I am also an intern at Deloitte Consulting in the banking division.

Prior to joining FS, I completed high school at DPS Guwahati and pursued a Bachelor of Commerce. Like many Indian aspirants, I had dreams of joining the IIMs but unfortunately could not make it. Despite societal pressures to join my family business, my family was incredibly supportive of my ambition to study further. My father once said he would sell his ancestral land if necessary to fund my education abroad. Today, he is brimming with pride.

Why Germany?

Despite receiving admits from reputed business schools in the UK, the allure of FS was irresistible. The alumni network was particularly helpful as I reached out on LinkedIn and learned about the school’s vibrant environment. The curriculum, with its emphasis on real-world application, was another strong draw. The three-day model at FS, which encourages students to work alongside studies, also resonated with my career goals. Germany as a destination was primarily due to the quality of education and robust economy: Frankfurt is the financial hub of Europe.

Living and Studying in Germany: Breaking Stereotypes

Upon arrival in Germany, I found a warm, welcoming atmosphere where people respect and value cultural diversity. The support from the community has been incredible, and to my immense pride, I was elected to the student council of Frankfurt School.

A crowning moment for me was when I received the FS Spirit Award, a prestigious recognition given to individuals for their exemplary contributions to the school and its community. As the second Indian to receive this honor, I was deeply humbled. This award secures recipients a place on the school’s Donor Wall, a tribute that will last a lifetime. This journey has been rewarding and transformative, and I'm incredibly grateful for the experiences and the community here.

Advice to Aspiring Indian Students

Embrace the challenges you face, as it's through these challenges that you will find yourself growing and evolving. Don't be disheartened by obstacles or rejections, especially during job hunts. Resilience is key; maintain a positive attitude and keep moving forward because your perseverance will eventually open the right doors.

An indispensable piece of advice is to take the German language seriously. It is advisable to at least complete the basics before arriving in Germany, as initially, you might find yourself swamped and lose track. While you might manage to secure an internship or a working student position without proficiency in German, having language skills will significantly broaden your options for full-time positions.

If your passion lies in finance or investment banking, Frankfurt is undoubtedly a gem. It’s a pulsating financial hub and immersing yourself here will provide you with incomparable exposure and opportunities in the financial world.

Moreover, a practical but an important tip: hone your culinary skills before coming to Germany. Food is relatively expensive, and being able to cook not only saves you a substantial amount of money but also brings a piece of home with you.

As an international student, it's imperative to be open and adaptive to the cultural diversity that Germany offers. This country is a mosaic of traditions and cultures, and respecting this diversity will not only enrich your own experience but will also help you build a robust network of relationships that could be invaluable in your personal and professional life.

The journey may be challenging, but it’s immeasurably rewarding. Equip yourself with determination, openness to learning, and an unwavering spirit, and you will find that Germany, and Frankfurt in particular, offers an ocean of opportunities waiting to be explored.

The author is a student pursuing Masters in Management at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management in Germany.