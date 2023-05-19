'Pack your favourite masalas', Indian student's guide to studying in Scotland

Dhriti Buragohain I | Official I

Scotland is known for its rich history, breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture. It's also home to some of the world's oldest and most prestigious universities, making it an ideal destination for students seeking high-quality education and a rich academic experience. Scottish universities with their unique blend of tradition and innovation offer diverse programmes and research opportunities to students worldwide.

Preparing to study in Scotland can be an exciting but also challenging experience. While you may have thought about the practicalities, such as visas, accommodation, and finances, there are also other aspects to consider.

Here are five things you may not have thought to prepare for:

1. Cultural shock: Cultural shock is a common experience for international students. It can be challenging to adjust to a new culture, language, and way of life. Be prepared for differences in social norms, customs, values, and try to keep an open mind. (Glasgow’s closing time is surprisingly early).

2. Weather: The UK weather can be unpredictable, and it's essential to pack for all seasons. Be prepared for rain, wind, and colder temperatures. But pack light when you are coming here, and trust me you will end up shopping more. It will be easier to shop for weather-appropriate clothing here.

3. Food: UK cuisine may be different from what we’re used to, so be prepared to try new foods and cuisines and explore the local food scene. You may also want to look for local stores that sell food from your home country (pro tip: pack your favourite masalas).

4. Language barriers: While English is the primary language, there may still be language barriers to overcome. Be prepared to encounter different accents and colloquial expressions, and don't be afraid to ask for clarification if you don't understand something; the people are very welcoming and helpful here.

No matter what, there always comes a moment when you are homesick, sometimes you will miss your family while at other times you will miss your city or favourite pastime activities and all of us cope with it differently. It can be challenging to deal with, but there are ways to cope with homesickness and make the most of your university experience.

Coping mechanisms for International students experiencing homesickness:

Stay in touch with friends and family back home through phone calls, video chats and social media. It's essential to keep those connections alive and maintain a sense of belonging.

Get out and explore the new environment around you. Take a walk around campus, explore local shops and visit local attractions. Getting to know your new surroundings can help you feel more comfortable and at home.

Join clubs, societies, and events on campus. Getting involved in extracurricular activities is an excellent way to make new friends and find a sense of community.

Don't be afraid to reach out for support. Universities have counselling services, peer support groups, and other resources available to help students deal with homesickness and other challenges.

Always remember that homesickness is a common experience, and it's okay to feel sad or overwhelmed at times. Embrace the experience of being in a new place, meeting new people and learning new things. Look for opportunities to grow and challenge yourself.

With a positive attitude, an open mind and a willingness to explore and learn, international students can make the most of their time in Scotland and create unforgettable memories. By taking advantage of the resources and opportunities available, international students can thrive in Scotland and create a home away from home. Make sure you enjoy your time here to the fullest because these days will come to an end in a blink of an eye.

The author is studying MSc Environment and Sustainable Development at the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom.