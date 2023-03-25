From Mumbai to Melbourne, Indian Design student's guide to an amazing study journey in Australia

Ishaan Ambavane |

My name is Ishaan Ambavane. I am a self-taught professional graphic designer having an independent design practice in India. On my Instagram handle called ‘ inzadesign.co ’, I share my work and journey as a designer with a high aspiration to inspire people about this discipline.

Being passionate and curious about the nuances of my craft, and also to have a formal education in my field, I am now pursuing my Master of Communication Design from RMIT University of Australia.

Why Australia was my first choice

I was always fond of the diverse culture and art scene in Melbourne. An opportunity to build a strong network and connections with like-minded individuals was a driving factor for my decision. One of the most underrated factors to choose Australia was its weather. Compared to other western countries, the climate in Australia is warmer. The sun comes out and the breeze is cool. I like it here.

Reason to choose RMIT University for Communication Design

Everyone strives for the best, don’t they? As RMIT is ranked first in Australia for Art and Design courses according to QS Top University Rankings 2022, I decided to try my luck!

Course framework, duration, and internships for Communication Design in Australia

It is a two-year (super fast-paced) Master's course. There are a total of four semesters, divided into two years. Each semester has three subjects and the final semester has a Professional Research Project which has the highest credit points (along with the other two subjects). Each semester is three months long with one ‘design brief’ per month. (A design brief is a document for a design project developed by a person or team in consultation with the client/customer. It outlines the deliverables and scope of the project.)

The selection criteria for this process are competitive. Having a strong portfolio, experience, and fluency in tools is a prerequisite.

Design Internships are a critical part of the course. It is mandatory to do a design internship as part of the curriculum. Every week, we receive internship emails from the design school. Some are paid, and others are not. Staying up to date with these opportunities and applying before deadlines is something we have to do.

Journey in Australia so far

Time is flying here. My life has been very hectic due to University work and various other things that students need to take care of like managing groceries, cooking food, cleaning, hitting the gym, etc. But, I like being busy and exhausted at the end of the day. It is as if the labour endured satisfies my masochism and helps my mind to stay active.

The people in Melbourne are lovely. You would find people from all over the world here. In my short period in the city, I have interacted with people from Japan, Germany, China, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and a lot more. Everyone is super chill and helpful.

Melbourne being a melting pot brings different cuisines to the table |

Things I experienced which I never did back in India

The traffic rules in the city were a cultural shock to me. The unmatched discipline drivers and riders have, and the extremely rare use of honking is something I wouldn’t expect in India.

One of the most baffling things about Australia is how early the restaurants and other places close during the week. It is very difficult to find a place to dine in and there are limited options to order from after 9:00 pm. Also, alcohol is way cheaper than food.

The most impressive thing in Australia is its beaches. I have been to a few of them, and it was a lovely experience. Crystal-clear water, beach volleyball, and a few cold ones sum up a perfect sunny day in Australia.

Amazing student life

RMIT has a ton of clubs that you can join for extracurriculars. There are lots of things that happen on and around campus. You can do a lot of spontaneous stuff. Last week, I took a salsa class!

The whole city turns into a festival during weekends. Night clubs are everywhere. You would find an entry to a club in the tiniest places, almost as if they are embedded nonchalantly in the city's architecture.

Talking about the accommodation, it's super expensive. The rates have sky-rocketed after the pandemic. Rent in the city starts from 300$ per week for a single room. It is a major expense that one needs to take into account before moving here.

Communication Design classroom at RMIT | Ishaan Ambavane

Key points on food, groceries, etc,

The food in Melbourne is the best. As Australia has no cuisine of its own, it has everything else from the world. Vietnamese, Malaysian, Greek, Arabic, Italian, Mediterranean, and Japanese are just a few examples. There are spaces dedicated to cultures too. Chinatown Melbourne is the longest-continuous Chinese settlement in the western world.

The cost of a standard meal starts from 10$ and goes up to 40$ for a single person. Beer is comparatively more expensive than other drinks.

Melbourne city is very expensive. Basic things like groceries, laundry, and public transport are three to five times more expensive than in India.

An eye for promotions and offers is extremely beneficial. This is strong financial advice for international students.

Tips on clothing, transport, and safety that students should know about

Transport:

Australia has a centralised card system for all public transport. You need to top up your ‘Myki’ card and just simply tap on and off while boarding and leaving.

Travel Tips:

Always recharge your Myki card and tap on it as you board, as there are heavy fines if the officers catch you. Also, it affects your credit score.

Look for stops in ‘Tram Free Zones’. In this zone of Melbourne, trams are free. Although, stay alert at all times as the tram system is overwhelming at first.

Safety:

Melbourne city is safe throughout the day, but a bit dangerous at night. There is always a threat of someone using drugs attacking you at night, especially if you go to the suburbs.

Safety Tips:

Travel in groups at night. Avoid travelling alone.

Walk fast, with confidence if you feel something is sketchy.

Clothing:

The weather in Melbourne is unpredictable. Dress up in the summer and cover up in winter! Do not miss the opportunity to dress up during the summer, as you will mostly be in jackets and layers of clothing in the winter. The temperature drops to 4-5 degrees celsius maximum in winter, but the winds are the real deal. The cold winds will hurt your skin and body if you are not in your winter gear.

Tips for Clothing:

Avoid buying winter clothing from India. It won’t withstand the cold here.

Keep a raincoat or an umbrella and a jacket handy.

Always check the weather app and dress accordingly for the day.

Issues I dealt with my study visa, how I resolved them

I had a complicated situation regarding my visa. Five years back, I had a tourist visa rejection for the United Kingdom. This caused the University to reject my application after clearing all the rounds of the selection process and paying the fees too. This was because the Australian government refused to issue me the ‘Confirmation of Enrollment’ (COE) document.

It was a difficult challenge to tackle. In this process, I had to generate 60-70 year old evidence of my family and produce relevant documents. Finally, they issued me the COE and I filled out the visa without any expectations for it to be approved. Luckily, after more than a month, it was approved and marked the start of my journey.

Expectations for this year

As a student of design, I expect to be exposed to real-life design challenges and learn how to tackle them. Also, I want to experiment with working jobs in other fields as well like sales and hospitality. Lastly, I will try to consume as much knowledge as possible, so I can produce amazing content for my page.

Melbourne is known around the world for its art culture | Ishaan Ambavane

Do’s and don’ts that students should know about

Do’s:

Work on your portfolio.

Thoroughly learn the fundamentals of design and tools.

Keep your resume up to date.

Work on your communication and public speaking skills.

Don'ts

Do not let the imposter syndrome get to you. If you made it till here, you belong here.

Don’t do it if you are not passionate. It's a fast-paced, high-intensity course. Think before committing to it.

Don't flood your mind with pointless information. Limit your social media intake. Your mind is your greatest asset when it comes to design.

The author is pursuing a Master's in Communication Design at RMIT University, Melbourne.