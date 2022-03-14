Free bus service for students of Puducherry, says Education minister

A. Namassivayam, Puducherry's Education Minister, has stated that free bus services for students in the Union Territory will begin in a week.

The minister told at a press conference hosted by the Puducherry Directorate of School Education that the bus tenders had been received and that bus operations will begin within a week.

During the programme, Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy handed over the appointment orders of 158 pre-primary teachers or Bala Sevikas. He said that just as the pre-primary teachers were posted, the Government of the Union Territory of Puducherry would soon fill the vacancies of lower division clerks and upper-division clerks in the territory.





The education minister said that the Chief Minister had kept his word in handing over appointment orders to the Pre-primary teachers and added that classes for LKG and UKG have commenced functioning on Monday morning in all the four regions, Puducherry, Karaikkal, Yanam, and Mahe under the Union Territory of Puducherry.





Namassivayam also confirmed that the syllabus for Classes X, XI, and XII would be completed before the commencement of the board examinations.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:38 PM IST