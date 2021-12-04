e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:10 PM IST

Bhopal: Delhi Public School bus hits bike, one died and one sustained injuries

Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class 9th student died and another sustained severe injuries after a Delhi Public School (DPS) bus hit their bike from behind in Shahpura area, Bhopal on Saturday.

The dead student was identified as Laxman (16) and the injured as Harsh (14), student of Class 7th. Laxman and his brother Harsh were on their way back home.

According to Shahpura police, the bus was going to drop students at Bawadia Kalan. On the way, the bus hit the bike from behind near Dana-Pani restaurant and the bike got stuck in the tyre of the bus.

Laxman died on the spot and Harsh sustained severe injuries in the incident. The local admitted the injured to a nearby hospital and informed the police.

There were about 20 students on the bus. As soon as the incident happened the driver of the bus fled from the spot.

On getting the information the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. The police registered a case and confiscated the school bus.

