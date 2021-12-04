Madhya Pradesh: HC seeks government’s reply over Panchayat election

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court has given two weeks time to the Madhya Pradesh government to reply to petitions in connection with Panchayat polls.

The state government recently issued an ordinance cancelling the rotation of reservations and delimitation process for conducting civic polls. The ordinance was against Kamal Nath government’s notification in 2019 for Panchayat elections.

The recent ordinance says that the civic polls would be held on the basis of delimitation and rotation of reservations done in 2014 Panchayat elections.

There are several petitions filed in the high court against the state government’s ordinance.

Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Deepak Agrawal heard three petition on Saturday and directed the state government to file a reply within two weeks.

Senior advocate appearing for petitioners Vivek Tankha demanded to club all the petitions filed in Indore bench of the high court and Gwalior bench of the High court to petitions filed in the Jabalpur High Court.

“There is clearly mentioned in the constitution that determination and rotation process shall be followed before holding the civic polls. The Kamal Nath-led government had followed the process in 2019,” Vivek Tankha said while talking to journalists.

He further said that the state government passed an ordinance and cancelled the delimitation and rotation of reservations which was unconstitutional.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 04:25 PM IST