FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Dhirubhai Ambani International, Cathedral, Among City's Best Schools

Dhirubhai Ambani International, Cathedral, Campion, Aditya Birla World Academy, and many other institutions have been revealed to be some of the best schools in Mumbai, as per a survey conducted by The Free Press Journal.

The FPJ announced the results of its Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 on September 5, on the occasion of Teachers Day. The annual survey, which began last year, saw participation from hundreds of schools from Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai in its second edition.

Known for its free-of-cost, honest, and merit-based approach, The FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 focused on five key parameters to assess the schools, namely:

1. Learning & Curriculum.

2. Sports & Extracurricular Activities.

3. Tech-Savvy Teaching.

4. Inclusive Classrooms.

5. Future Readiness & Upskilling.

The schools were assessed by a seven-member jury panel, which included renowned names such as Swati Vasudevan, Country Director, Khan Academy India; Lina Ashar, Founder, of Dreamtime Learning School; Basanti Roy, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan; Farida Lambay, Founder Trustee, Pratham; Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore; Henry Menezes, Governing Council Member, International Sports University, Maharashtra; and Lajwanti D'souza, Consulting Editor, The FPJ.

Aditya Birla World Academy, B.D.Somani International School, Bombay International School, Campion School, Lycee Francais International De Mumbai, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, were some of the schools among the best in Learning and Curriculum category.

Christ Church School, St. Mary’s School ICSE, Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, Don Bosco High School, The Cathedral and John Connon School excelled in Sports and Extracurricular Activities.

D Y Patil International, Worli, Oberoi International School, Lodha World School, Dombivli, Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School emerged as the best schools in Tech Savvy Teaching.

Greenlawns School, Worli, Anjuman-i-islam’s Dr MIJ High School, Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls High School, Jankidevi Public School, and N.L.Dalmia High School have some of the most inclusive classrooms, according to the data gathered by The FPJ.

Future Readiness and Upskilling category saw Children’s Academy, Malad, RBK International School, Trinity International School, Beacon High, and many others coming out on the top, as per the survey data.

