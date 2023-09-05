FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Outstanding Schools With Future Readiness & Upskilling

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal recently conducted the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 and the results of the same have been released today on the occasion of Teacher's Day. This is the second edition of merit-based survey in the city which saw participation from hundreds of schools across Mumbai.
This year saw 28 schools to make into the list of Outstanding Schools With Future readiness and Upskilling. The survey by the Free Press Journal is an honest review of the state of schools in the city, giving a chance for improvement on various parameters.
FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 | FPJ
Outstanding Schools with future readiness and upskilling
Anjuman-i-islam's Saif Tyabji Girls' Pre-primary & Primary School
B.D. Somani International School
D. Y. Patil International School, Worli
JBCN International School, Parel
Anjuman-i-islam’s Dr. MIJ High School
Beacon High
Billabong High International School, Juhu
Bombay Scottish School, Mahim
Dhirubhai Ambani International School
Jankidevi Public School
Jamnabai Narsee School
Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School
Children's Academy, Malad
JBCN International School, Borivali
JBCN International School, Oshiwara
N.L. Dalmia High School
RBK Global School Bhayander CBSE
RBK International School
Ramniwas Bajaj English High School
Vibgyor High, Goregaon
Garodia International Centre For Learning Mumbai
Kanakia International School
Nahar International School
Pawar Public School, Bhandup
Podar International School, Cambridge Assessment International Education, Powai
The Universal School
Trinity International School
Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School