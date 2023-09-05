FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Outstanding Schools With Future Readiness & Upskilling

FPJ Outstanding Schools With Future Readiness & Upskilling | FPJ

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal recently conducted the FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023 and the results of the same have been released today on the occasion of Teacher's Day. This is the second edition of merit-based survey in the city which saw participation from hundreds of schools across Mumbai.

This year saw 28 schools to make into the list of Outstanding Schools With Future readiness and Upskilling. The survey by the Free Press Journal is an honest review of the state of schools in the city, giving a chance for improvement on various parameters.

Outstanding Schools with future readiness and upskilling

Anjuman-i-islam's Saif Tyabji Girls' Pre-primary & Primary School

B.D. Somani International School

D. Y. Patil International School, Worli

JBCN International School, Parel

Anjuman-i-islam’s Dr. MIJ High School

Beacon High

Billabong High International School, Juhu

Bombay Scottish School, Mahim

Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Jankidevi Public School

Jamnabai Narsee School

Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School

Children's Academy, Malad

JBCN International School, Borivali

JBCN International School, Oshiwara

N.L. Dalmia High School

RBK Global School Bhayander CBSE

RBK International School

Ramniwas Bajaj English High School

Vibgyor High, Goregaon

Garodia International Centre For Learning Mumbai

Kanakia International School

Nahar International School

Pawar Public School, Bhandup

Podar International School, Cambridge Assessment International Education, Powai

The Universal School

Trinity International School

Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School