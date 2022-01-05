FPJ-Ed: Yuva Utsav begins with Rangoli, classical singing, instrumental music contests

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day inter college Yuva Utsav began with Rangoli making, classical singing, instrumental music, debate, skit and one act contests on Tuesday.

Students of 16 colleges took part in the Rangoli making competition in Motilal Science College (MVM) in the city. One of the students made the Rangoli on how to fight with Corona. Some students made Rangoli on cultural heritage.

The event was inaugurated by the principal of the college Mahendra Singh. Shobhana Ghati, Sanju Jain and Veena Jain were present as judges.

Janika Mothla (Sant Hirdaram College, Bhopal) got the first position in the competition, Sanchita Dale (Government MLB Girls College) got the second position and Akanksha Kashyap (Career College) got the third position. Unvesha Vishwakarma (Excellent College) received the consolation prize.

Solo classical singing and solo classical instrumental music competitions were organised in Sarojini Naidu Government Girls Postgraduate College under the festival. It was inaugurated by the principal of the college, Pratibha Singh.

Students of MLB College, Sathya Sai College for Women, The Bhopal School of Social Science, Department of Commerce, Barkatullah University, Hamidia College of Arts and Commerce and Nutan College participated in the contest .

Aalap Bhatt (The Bhopal School of Social Science) secured the first position in solo classical singing while Bhavna Vishwakarma (MLB College) and Deepika Gadekar (Sarojini Naidu Sha Kanya Postgraduate) got the second and the third positions respectively. The judges of the competition were Ullas Tailang, Dilip Mahashabde, Abhay Phagre, Akhilesh Gundecha and Akhilesh Dubolia. Prof Neena Srivastava conducted the programme.



