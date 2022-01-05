Bhopal: 240 youths finish training with CRISP under PMKVY

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The training of first batch of 240 people concluded under Prime Minister Skill Development Scheme at Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP) on Tuesday.

The newly elected vice chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development and Employment Generation Board, Narendra Birthare, and chief executive officer of the board, Shanmuga Priya Mishra, attended the concluding function.

The training was given for the jobs of computer numerical controlled operater, solar energy, general duty assistant and plumbing.

Chief executive officer of CRISP Mukesh Sharma provided information about activities of CRISP in skill development and training in last 24 years. He said, ìFirst batch of trainees for Suryamitra and plumbing comprised 40 youths who were assessed by the skill council of the concerned sector.î

Shanmuga Priya Mishra said, ìRPL will recognise and align competencies of unaccredited workers of the country as per the standardised NSQF and help in increasing employment opportunities available to them.î

Birthare assured trainees that he will discuss with chief minister about providing job opportunities to them by calling industries to hire employees.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 12:45 AM IST