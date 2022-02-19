FPJ-Ed: What’s the right number of attempts for JEE Mains exam?

It seems so hard to hazard a guess given that the number of JEE attempts have been fluctuating the last few years. There is an uproar in social media about whether the The National Testing Agency (NTA)’s decision to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) this year only in April and May makes any sense.

Before 2019, Jee Mains was conducted once a year. In 2019, the number went to two and in 2021, the attempts shot to four. Aspirants could submit best of the four scores for admissions. Now, aspirants want the four attempts back. They also want that the exams be spaced out and not one month after the other in April and May.

A random speak with stakeholders in the JEE space revealed that the NTA’s decision is sensible and only in tandem with the given pandemic numbers. While most of the world has gone back to normalcy, why continue with privileges for JEE aspirants.

Using Twitter as their complaint platform, JEE 2022 aspirants are requesting the National Testing Agency and Ministry of Health to bring back four attempts. Some want four attempts at the exam, while others request a two-month gap between the two months.

Kunal Kumar, on Twitter, says, “Two attempts are okay, but give at least 60 days' gap between both the attempts.” Backing Kunal, Akshit Vashitha writes, “Previous batch had no boards, no practicals, and four attempts in jee mains whereas we have to give boards two times, practicals two times and multiple school exams. On top of that, '21 and '20 batch students can give advance without mains.”

Durgesh Manger, an alumnus from IIT Bombay, joined the Twitter discussion and wrote about the synchronicity of exam boards and agencies. “Inordinate delay in announcement of modalities and dates of JEE MAINS & NEET 2022 proves that different Boards plus agencies do NOT work in sync and have put 2.8 million students under avoidable stress. Fix it!” he wrote.

Saturday, February 19, 2022