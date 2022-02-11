FPJ-Ed: DAVV student beats IIM Indore counterpart, gets Rs 57 lakh package

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) student got a record package of Rs 57 lakh leaving behind a counterpart in IIM Indore .

"One of our students got highest packet of Rs 57 lakh per annum even at these times of Covid-19 which has put burden on the country's economy," said DAAV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain while addressing inaugural function one day workshop on National Education Policy (NEP) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

In the recently released placement report, IIM Indore disclosed that one of its students got Rs 49 lakh per annum.

This is for the first time that a DAVV student outshone IIM Indore student in the highest package race.

Continuing her address , Jain said "After a long time, we have got a NEP which carries the spirit of our accident education. NEP-2020 is a mix of ancient and modern education. NEP implementation was not easy but MP did it. The provision of multiple exits in NEP is a welcome move. It is a very practical NEP."

