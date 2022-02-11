Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani requests to name Indore-Mumbai Duranto Train after Lata Mangeshkar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani has requested to name Indore-Mumbai Duronto Express after Lata Mangeshkar while paying tribute to Indore's daughter in the Lok Sabha.

He raised the demand in the Lok Sabha on Thursday night. He was participating in a Budget discussion held in the lower house of the Parliament, which continued till late night.

Besides making Indore a hub of mobile manufacturing and setting up a digital university in the city, MP Lalwani raised many important issues related to Indore in the Parliament.

He raised the demand of creating a multi-modal transportation system, to start an export of potato, onion and garlic. He also talked about the benefits of Malwa farmers.

Lalwani also put a demand for starting the much awaited Indore-Manmad railway track work.

In order to improve the rail connectivity of Indore, he demanded for starting Vande Mataram trains and making the railway station on the lines of Rani Kamalapati station of Bhopal.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:43 AM IST