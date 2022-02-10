Indore: Maheshwari College collecting tuition fee from private students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maheshwari College has been accused of charging tuition fees from private (non-collegiate) students even though it is illegal.

Youth Congress activists have lodged a complaint against the college management with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya. DAVV is likely to serve notice on the college seeking its explanation on the matter.

Mayur Dave, a student of B.Com who took his first-year examination as a private student. Mayur said that, during the first-year of B.Com, the college had demanded Rs 6,000. “I had deposited Rs 3,000. The college authorities have been demanding the remaining amount,” he added.

He has been receiving constant calls from the college for “recovering” the remaining amount. He recorded one of the calls by a teacher of the college and provided the recording to the university. In the recorded phone call, a woman teacher was heard asking Mayur to submit the remaining fee amount by February 10, or else his examination form would not be accepted for the next exam.

The student said he had taken some “remedial” classes conducted by the college. Youth Congress leader Abhijit Pandey lodged a complaint with examination controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari.

College Principal Dr Rajeev Jhalani said that the college does not charge any fees other than the examination fee from private students. However, he stated that the college conducts remedial classes on the request of private students for which they charge a fee.

Jhalani claimed that remedial classes were held for private students in many colleges of the city.

Tiwari said that they had received a complaint against Maheshwari College for which an explanation will be sought from the authorities.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:02 PM IST