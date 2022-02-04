FPJ-Ed: National Institutional Ranking Framework to be out in November

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National rankings of institutions of higher education in India will be released by the Union Ministry of Education in November.

The rankings will be released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at 12 noon on November 9.

At present, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is collecting data from educational institutions across the country. The data collection will continue till February 11.

“After the data capturing window is closed, its assessment will began on five criterions viz Teaching Learning & Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Outreach & Inclusivity and Perception,” said Prof Pratosh Bansal, nodal officer of NIRF at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

DAVV, IIM Indore, IIT Indore and SGSITS are among the prominent institutions from Indore which are participating in NIRF rankings-2022.

Last year, no university from Madhya Pradesh managed to figure into the list of top-100 universities in the state.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:50 AM IST