Indore: DET-2021 to be the biggest Ph.D exam of DAVV so far

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Doctoral Entrance Test (DET), 2021, is going to be the biggest Ph.D examination of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), so far, in terms of the number of seats, thanks to the past two years in which no DET was conducted.

“The DET, 2021, will be held for 1,165 vacancies in Ph.D programmes offered by DAVV,” said Ph.D cell chairman professor Abhay Kumar. Kumar said that they had released a tentative list of vacancies and written to Ph.D supervisors registered with DAVV to inform them about the vacancies they had. The tentative list had around 850 vacancies. “The list has now been revised. The total number of vacancies in the Ph.D programme in 32 subjects is now 1,165,” he said.

DAVV has never conducted DET for vacancies in four digits. This is the first time that it will have this “distinction” to its credit. In fact, this “distinction” will come due to the disgrace of failing to conduct examinations for two years. Due to the two-year gap, seats have got accumulated and this DET is set to become the biggest PhD exam ever in DAVV history.

Only one in past 3 years

While the rule is for two Ph.D entrance exams in one academic year, DAVV could conduct merely one DET in the past three years. The last Ph.D entrance examination was held in December 2019. Before that, the entrance examination was held in July 2018.

‘Never stuck to the norm’

‘It’s been more than 25 months since the last DET was held. The university released vacancies with Ph.D supervisors under it two months ago giving hope to many that the DET would, finally, be conducted after a gap of two years. However, no date for DET has been given as yet. The university never stuck to the ‘two-exams-in-one-academic-year’ norm of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Since DET was first introduced in 2013, the university has never managed to hold two examinations in a year. In initial year, there would be more than 12 months’ gap between the two DETs. But now, that gap has stretched to two years’ — A senior professor wishing anonymity

Subjects with maximum vacancies

Subject (Vacancies)

Management 334

Commerce 234

Zoology 97

Hindi 43

Physics 43

Home Science 40

Economics 38

Botany 37

Education 37

Chemistry 30

ALSO READ Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:25 PM IST