FPJ-Ed: Over 80% of teachers vaccinated in Mumbai, 93% in India

Schools in different districts of Maharashtra have resumed from December 1 for classes 1- 12, whereas Mumbai schools will reopen from December 15, as decided by the BMC department on November 30. Maharashtra has almost covered the first dose of vaccination for teachers. According to official data provided by the Department of Education, Mumbai shows that around 82 percent of teaching staff is fully vaccinated, and nearly 10 percent have received their first dose in Mumbai.

The state government has released SOPs for the schools. The SOP states that teaching and non-teaching staff vaccination is mandatory. BMC has notified civic-run schools to complete all the preparations before school reopening, including teachers vaccination.

A state-wise data on the vaccination status of teaching and non-teaching staff employed in schools was mentioned by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in response to a written question in Lok Sabha on December 6.

Over 93 percent of teaching staff and 87 percent non-teaching staff in schools across the country have been either fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19, with four states achieving 100 percent coverage, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday, December 6.Delhi has achieved 98.45 percent vaccination among teaching and 98.40 percent among non-teaching staff.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Tripura, 100 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff have been vaccinated, shows the official data.The state-wise breakup, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed 91.9 percent vaccination among teaching and 88.3 per cent among non-teaching staff; Uttarakhand has recorded 95.2 pc among teaching and 95.25 pc among non-teaching staff, and Odisha has achieved 95.65 pc vaccination among teaching and 93.29 pc among non-teaching staff.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 03:22 PM IST