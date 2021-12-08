e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:51 AM IST

FPJ-Ed: CAT answer key released on official website iimcat.ac.in

Manali Momaya
Representative Image | Unsplash

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad released the CAT 2021 answer key today at 11 am at the official website iimcat.ac.in. Along with the answer sheet, the individual response sheets of the candidates are also released.

Candidates can download the answer key and response key and calculate their raw scores. If the candidates are not satisfied with the answers provided in the answer key, they can raise objections before December 11, 2021 till 5 pm.

