ISRO's VSSC Invites Applications For Research And Projects Associate, Deadline On May 5! | Representative Pic

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for the posts of Research Scientist and Project Associate-I.

Candidates who wish to apply for either of the vacancies can visit the official website for the same. The deadline to apply for the above-mentioned positions is May 5, 2024. The job location is Thiruvananthapuram.

This position will be on a contract basis for 3 years. The approximate salary per month for the said post will be Rs. 95,000.

Eligibility Criteria For The Posts

To apply for the position of Research Scientist, a candidate must possess an M.Sc. degree in Meteorology / Atmospheric Science with a minimum of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or a CGPA/CPI grading of a minimum of 6.84 on a 10 scale or equivalent.

To apply for the role of Project Associate, applicants must hold an MSc degree in Physics, Atmospheric Science, or Meteorology, with a minimum aggregate score of 65% (average of all semesters) or a minimum CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 out of 10 or its equivalent.

All valid applicants will be called for a written test. The written test centre will be in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Candidates who possess a Degree awarded by foreign universities need to carry the equivalency certificate issued by Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, at the time of interview.

The age limit for candidates to apply for the post of Research Scientist is 28 years whereas for the position of the Project Associate is 35 years.

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of ISRO.