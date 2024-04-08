 ISRO Releases Admit Card For URSC Exams, Check Official And Direct Download Link Here
On Saturday, April 6, the Centre distributed the admit cards for the recruitment exam.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
ISRO | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has released the admit card for UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) exams. The applicants who have applied to work at ISRO's URSC for the positions of Scientist/Engineer Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Draftsman-B Cook, Fireman, HVDA, and VLDA can now download the admit card. Go to the official website, ursc.gov.in, to download admit card.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) has made available the admission cards for applicants to the computer-based test (CBT) that will be held in order to fill a number of positions. On Saturday, April 6, the Centre distributed the admit cards for the recruitment exam. Also, the official website, ursc.gov.in, now offers a download link for the ISRO URSC Admit Card.

ISRO Announces Internship & Student Project Trainee Schemes, Know How To Apply
article-image

Candidates are advised to check the below notice to know about the details:

Candidates should verify the information on their admit card after downloading it. This includes checking their name, date of birth, photo, and parent's name. and request a correction from URSC if there are any errors in them.

Click on the link below to download the admit card:

ISRO URSC CBT 2024 Admit Card

