ISRO Releases Admit Card For URSC Exams, Check Official And Direct Download Link Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) has made available the admission cards for applicants to the computer-based test (CBT) that will be held in order to fill a number of positions. On Saturday, April 6, the Centre distributed the admit cards for the recruitment exam. Also, the official website, ursc.gov.in, now offers a download link for the ISRO URSC Admit Card.

Candidates should verify the information on their admit card after downloading it. This includes checking their name, date of birth, photo, and parent's name. and request a correction from URSC if there are any errors in them.

