ISRO Announces Internship & Student Project Trainee Schemes, Know How To Apply

ISRO

In a significant move to foster talent in the field of space science and technology, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled its Internship Scheme and Student Project Trainee Scheme for aspiring students across India.

Under the Internship Scheme, undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD students from recognized institutions, both within India and abroad, pursuing disciplines in Science/Technology are eligible. The internship duration spans a maximum of 45 days, offering students a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge space research.

Eligibility criteria mandate that students possess a minimum aggregate of 60% or a CGPA of 6.32 on a scale of 10. This criterion aims to ensure that only the most dedicated and academically accomplished students are selected for the program.

Additionally, ISRO has introduced the Student Project Trainee Scheme catering to students at various stages of their academic journey. Engineering students who have completed their 6th semester, ME/MTech students after their 1st semester, final-year BSc/Diploma students, and MSc students after their 1st semester are eligible for this program. PhD scholars who have completed their coursework are also welcome to apply. The duration of the project ranges from a minimum of 45 days to an extensive 30 months, depending on the degree pursued.

Students aspiring to undertake academic project work within the Department of Space (DoS)/ISRO must meet the minimum academic criteria of 60% aggregate or a CGPA of 6.32 on a scale of 10.

The selection process for both schemes will be meticulous, with applications scrutinized by respective Centres/Units as per the established norms.

While interns and project trainees will not receive any stipend or financial assistance, they will have the invaluable opportunity to work alongside leading experts in their respective fields. Moreover, successful completion of the internship or project will culminate in the issuance of a certificate, recognizing their contribution to ISRO's endeavors.

Furthermore, students should note that while accommodation facilities are not provided, arrangements may be made on a chargeable basis, subject to availability.

Interested students are encouraged to visit the respective Centre/Unit websites for detailed guidelines and application procedures.

With these schemes, ISRO aims to nurture the next generation of space scientists and engineers, empowering them to contribute towards India's space exploration endeavors and technological advancements.

