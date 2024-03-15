Supreme Court Declines to Postpone NEET-MDS 2024 Exam, Extends Internship Cut-off Date

iStock

In a recent development concerning the NEET-MDS 2024 examination, the Supreme Court declined to postpone the scheduled exam date. The Union Government informed the court of its decision to extend the internship cut-off date from March 31, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

Court's observation

According to Livelaw, during the proceedings, Chie Justice DY Chandrachud (CJI) said, “An effort has been made by the National Dental Commission (NDC) to bring back on rails the commencement of dental courses to the pre-COVID schedule. This cannot be regarded as arbitrary to seek intervention of court. On the parameters of judicial review, we think it is inappropriate to interfere at this stage. We decline to intervene in the present matter.”

The Supreme Court was informed by the Union Government that the deadline for the NEET MDS exam internship has been extended from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024. As a result, 568 more students have registered for the exam. The government also mentioned that there are over 28,000 students scheduled to take the exam on Monday, March 18.

Considering the impact on these students, the court decided not to decide on the issue at this stage.

Why the candidates appeal for postponed of the NEET-MDS Exam?

NEET-MDS candidates approached the Supreme Court on February 16, requesting the exam to be postponed and the cut-off date for completing internships to be revised. They argued that more than 8,000 students would not be able to finish their internships before the cut-off date due to COVID-related delays, which would prevent them from taking the exam.

On February 21, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition and instructed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to decide within a week. On March 7, the NBEMS issued a notice extending the cut-off date for completing internships for NEET-MDS eligibility until June 30, 2024.

However, the exam date remained unchanged. In response, the students filed a miscellaneous application in the Supreme Court to reopen the petition, stating that the government had not made a decision.