NEET MDS 2024 Admit Cards Set To Release On March 15

Candidates preparing for the NEET MDS 2024 exam should get ready as the NBEMS is about to release the long-awaited admit cards. From March 15 onwards, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Dates:

Admit Card Release Date: March 15, 2024

Exam Date: March 18, 2024

Expected Result Date: April 18, 2024

Exam Fees:

General/OBC: Rs 3500

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 2500

How to Check Admit Card:

Go to natboard.edu.in, the official website of the National Board of Examinations.

Find the NEET MDS 2024 admit card link on the homepage.

Enter your registration number, password, and other required details.

Check the details displayed on the admit card, then proceed to download it.

Take a printout of the admit card and save it for future reference.

It is important to understand that once you submit your application, you cannot retract it, and the fees you paid will not be refunded in any situation. Furthermore, the official notice states that requests for refunds, revisions, or carrying forward of the application fee will not be considered.



With the release of admit cards imminent, candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official website for any further announcements or instructions regarding the NEET MDS 2024 examination.