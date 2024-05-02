LSAT India 2024 Registration Deadline Closes Today, Check Steps To Apply And Important Dates Here

LSAT 2022 registration process ends tomorrow, check details here |

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will close the application process for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India May 2024 today, May 2, 2024. Eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can do so by visiting the official website lsatindia.in.

LSAT India 2024 will be conducted from May 16 to 19, 2024.

The exam authority will release the admit card a few days before the exam begins. The exam will be monitored remotely using AI-assisted technology. It will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 20 minutes.

It is estimated that over 50 colleges will accept the LSAT India 2024 scores to grant admission to students in various undergraduate law courses.

LSAT India is a national-level exam that is administered annually in two sessions (January and May sessions) for students aspiring to pursue a 5-year integrated LLB/3-year LLB/LLM programmes in selected and renowned educational institutes across India.

Read Also LSAT 2024 Results Set To Release Tomorrow At lsatindia.in

Important dates For LSAT India 2024 May Session

The application submission deadline is May 2, 2024.

System readiness and mock test begins by May 12, 2024.

The exam will be held from May 16 to May 19.

How to apply online?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for the exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website – lsatindia.in.

Step 2: Register by providing your name, email ID, mobile number, pin code, and academic information.

Step 3: Log in using the required details and fill out the form.

Step 4: Pay an application fee of Rs. 3800 using provided payment options.

Step 5: Submit form to complete application process

Step 6: Download application form and keep hard copy for future use.