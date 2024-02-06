 LSAT 2024 Results Set To Release Tomorrow At lsatindia.in
Candidates have the option to utilize their login details, including their registration number and date of birth, in order to access the LSAT results for the January 2024 session.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) is poised to release the results of the Law School Admission Test 2024 tomorrow, February 7. Candidates have the option to utilize their login details, including their registration number and date of birth, in order to access the LSAT results for the January 2024 session.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can access their results on the official website at lsatindia.in.

How to check the LSAT 2024 results?

Visit lsatindia.in, the official website.

Navigate to the homepage and click on "LSAT 2024 January Session Results".

Provide your login credentials.

The LSAT India 2024 January scorecard will be presented on your screen.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Regarding the LSAT exam schedule, the LSAT 2024 phase 2 exam is scheduled for May, with the following details:

LSAT India 2024 January exams were conducted on January 20 to 21, and the results will be announced on February 7.

The LSAT India 2024 May exams are slated for May 16 to 19, 2024, with the result date yet to be confirmed.

LSAT scores serve as a gateway for candidates to apply for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and integrated PhD programs offered by different law colleges across India. The counselling process administered by these law schools will be based on the percentile score attained in LSAT India 2024. However, it's crucial to recognize that the counselling procedures may vary among colleges.

