CBSE 12 board Maths & English paper 'very tough', lengthy and out of syllabus, says Lok Sabha member

MK Premchandran, a Lok Sabha member, said in the House on Tuesday that the CBSE class 12 board exams' Mathematics and English papers were "very tough" since the questions were "lengthy and out of syllabus." He also urged the education ministry to consider making the evaluation process for the two papers "liberal" in the interest of students who appeared for the exams.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader from Kerala claimed that thousands of students are "depressed" after taking the Mathematics and English examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 6 and December 3 respectively.

"The Class 12 board examination conducted for Mathematics on December 6 was very tough, highly lengthy, and even out of syllabus. Most of the question that was asked yesterday in the CBSE Mathematics examination was totally out of the syllabus. Students are totally depressed and mentally down, which may affect their future prospects also," he said.

Similarly, the CBSE Class 12 board examination for English, conducted on December 3, was also "very tough and out of syllabus", he said, adding that "it is creating havoc among students." At the same time, the RSP MP said, papers in the class 12 board examinations, conducted by the state and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), were "very easy".

"Class 12 board examination results are very important for students for higher education. So, I urge the ministry of education to kindly address the genuine grievance of students by making the evaluation process for the Mathematics and English papers of the CBSE board exams very liberal," he added.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 07:29 PM IST