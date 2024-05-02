BITSAT 2024 Exam City Slip To Be Released Soon; Check Exam Details Here

Representative Image

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 is set to commence on May 20, 2024. The exam will be concluded on May 24, 2024. The city information list for the BITSAT 2024 exam is expected to be released soon.

Once released, the candidates will be able to download the city intimation list from the official website at bitsadmission.com. The applicants are provided with the option to choose a suitable date and session for the said exam. The above-mentioned examination is conducted by BITS Pilani.

This exam is conducted in order to shortlist applications for various degrees provided by the institute, namely, sciences, technology, management, humanities studies, pharmacy, engineering, and more.

How To Download City Intimation?

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials.

Step 4: The city slip will now appear on your screen.

Step 5: Go through the list.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

Candidates are advised to check details in the city slip thoroughly. Details like name of the city and date should be paid special attention to. It is important to note that the city intimation list is not the admit card for the exam. The admit card for the said exam will also be released soon.

The exam paper will be divided into different sections, namely, logical reasoning, Physics, Chemistry, English, and Mathematics.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website, i.e., bitsadmission.com, in order to get detailed and updated information related to the BITSAT 2024 exam.