 Bengaluru Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Dies After Mother and Daughter Stab Each Other Amid Dispute Over Low Exam Marks
The 60-year-old mother is undergoing treatment and the 19-year-old daughter died while undergoing treatment. The incident took place in Shastri Nagar in Banashankari police station limits in Bengaluru on Monday (April 29) at around 7.30 pm.

Updated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 12:01 AM IST
Representative image

Bengaluru: In a baffling incident that took place in Bengaluru which was reported on April 30 (Tuesday), a mother and daughter attacked each other with knives after a heated argument. The mother and daughter stabbed each other brutally and both were hospitalised. The 60-year-old mother is undergoing treatment and the 19-year-old daughter died while undergoing treatment. The incident took place in Shastri Nagar in Banashankari police station limits on Monday (April 29) at around 7.30 pm.

According to various reports, a heated argument broke out between the mother and the daughter over low marks to the daughter in exams.

The police rushed to the house and shifted both the mother and the daughter to the hospital.

While the daughter died due to the injuries, the mother is undergoing treatment. Police said further investigation in the case is underway.

