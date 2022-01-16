FPJ-Ed: NEET PG counselling 2021 registration to close tomorrow on mcc.nic.in; check details here

The counselling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 will be closed tomorrow (January 17).

Candidates who have qualified for the All India Quota can register themselves for the counselling round on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The verification process of candidates will be done between January 18 to 19, 2022.

The processing of seat allotment will take place on January 20 and 21 and the results for AQI round one candidates will be declared on January 22.

AQI round 1 applicants are required to report to their allotted institutes between January 23 and 28.

MCC will be conducting a total of 4 rounds of All India Quota counselling.

After the round 1 result, the registration process for round 2 will be held from February 3 to 7 and round 3 from February 24 to 28.

You can apply for the same by following these steps:

Go to the official website Click on the designated 'NEET PG counselling' link Key in the required details to login Fill in the application form and pay the counselling fee Click Submit

NEET PG Counselling 2021 round 1: Documents Required

NEET PG 2021 admit card NEET PG 2021 marksheet Caste certificates (If necessary) Nationality certificate PwD certificates (If necessary) Aadhar card and another ID proof Class 12 marksheet and Class 10 marksheet

