FPJ-Ed: Schools trying hard to accelerate vaccination drive in wake of COVID-19 surge

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra have been closed as the number of cases in the state rises. The government had already begun the immunisation campaign for the 15-18 age group on January 3. In Mumbai, a total of 6,12,461 youngsters are eligible for immunisation (between the age group of 15 to 18 years). However, in the last ten days, about 83,934 of them have received the first dose since the campaign began on January 3.



For increasing the number of vaccination among teenagers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Project Mumbai started an initiative allowing teenagers to be vaccinated at their campuses in a reasonably safe environment. A request letter from the Principal or Director, with the number of beneficiaries to be inoculated, should be addressed to collegesvaccination@gmail.com.



On the other hand, schools in Mumbai have already begun vaccination drives for youngsters aged 15 to 18. There has been a favourable response from both parents and students. Geeta Agarwal, Principal EuroSchool, Airoli, said, "As we know that on the occasion of New Year, the government has granted permission to administer vaccinations for children in the age group of 15-18 years. Securing permission from the BMC to host a vaccination drive is a positive approach in our collective fight against the pandemic. For our school, the health security of the students is paramount, and to achieve this goal, we have successfully held 1 drive earlier this week with 242 students. The 2nd one will be held today, covering 112 students. As part of the strict COVID protocol by our safety and security team, we have made all the necessary preparations to sanitize the entire campus and premises of the school so that the students can get vaccinated in school with enthusiasm, free from the fear of infection”.



Private schools have collaborated with hospitals to vaccinate their students as soon as possible. When children are vaccinated, the probability of students returning to campus increases. A spokesperson from Oberoi International School, Mumbai said, “We are happy that the government has allowed vaccination for children born in and before 2007 as this would help us in reopening schools gradually, mitigating risks, and ensuring continuous in-person learning. Oberoi International School conducted a special vaccination drive for all our students from both campuses who fall within the age group prescribed by the government on January 8, 2022. The drive was in partnership with Nanavati Max Superspeciality Hospital. Students will be administered the second dose of the vaccine in February”.



Dr Madhu Singh, Principal of Billabong High International School, Malad stated, “ It is our endeavour to safeguard the health of our students. We believe that vaccination is an important tool that can help students get back to their daily lives without fear. The management has decided to start a vaccination drive to protect our students in the fight against COVID. The drive will be held as per the strict guidelines laid by our safety team and in accordance with the government regulations for which all preparations have been made”.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega block on suburban sections on Sunday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 07:16 PM IST