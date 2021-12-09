FPJ-Ed | NEET-PG 2021 counselling: FORDA calls off agitation for one week

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) decided to call off their agitation over the demand for expediting NEET-PG 2021 counselling process, for one week.

"Considering the @MoHFW_INDIA plea for expediting #NEETPGCounselling & assurance by Hon’ble @mansukhmandviya Sir & looking at the security situation of the nation, #FORDA has decided to hold the agitation for a week," the association tweeted.

FORDA President Dr Manish said the decision was taken after positive assurances from the Centre with regard to the matter.

"We had a meeting with the Health Minister yesterday wherein he gave us positive assurances. So, we've decided to suspend the protest for 1 week. We will start the protest again if no concrete steps are taken," told ANI.

The NEET-PG 2021 was delayed twice, from January to April 2021, and then to September 2021, when it was eventually held. But admissions have been delayed again due to the dispute over revising the income criteria for the students from the economically weaker sections (EWS) quota.

