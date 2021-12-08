e-Paper Get App

CDS Bipin Rawat, 12 others killed in chopper crash in Coonoor: Indian Air Force
Education

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:22 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: 1201 students placed at IIT Bombay on sixth day

Prerana Pamkar
File Photo

Wednesday, December 8, marked the sixth day of IIT Bombay placements, with a total of 255 companies participating. The number of selected students with accepted offers as of 7th December (Day 6) is 1201, while 240 companies have recruited these students.
One of the companies that made the highest offers was QUALCOMM (40 offers), followed by the Samsung Research Institute (2 offers) and Intel Corporation (3 offers).

Top international offers came from Rakuten Group (26 offers) and Uber Systems, USA (USD 2,87,550)

